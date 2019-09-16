News

Must Check: Parth Samthaan grooves to Salman Khan’s ‘O O Jaane Jaana’

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 04:25 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He started off by being a part of episodic shows such as Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Recently, the actor was caught dancing his heart out to Salman Khan’s most popular song O O Jaane Jaana along with some of his co-stars. Ariah Agarwal, who plays the role of Komolika’s sister in the show, took to her Instagram story and shared this energized video of Parth. The handsome lad was seen in the best of his form.

