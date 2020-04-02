Must Check: Rohit Roy loves Saina Nehwal’s ‘Chhota Bacha’ avatar; says ‘This is tooooooo cute’

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy, who is one of the most popular and handsome TV actors, has found ace shuttler Saina Nehwal’s throwback picture super cute.

Saina, who is quite active on social media, recently shared an adorable picture of herself. It sees the younger version of the badminton star. Clad in her sportswear, she looked adorable in the picture.

The pretty lady wrote a cute caption to compliment her picture. She wrote, “Chhota Bacha Jan Ke Naa Koi Aankh Dikhana Rey dubi dubi dab dab.. throwback childhood pic.”

Rohit Roy commented, “This is tooooooo cute”

Her fans also loved the throwback picture. One social media user wrote “You looked like a twin of Cole Sprouse from Suite Life of Zac and Cody.”“Seems like baccha Shahid Kapoor pic from behind the scenes of Complan Ad. Why did you posted his pic???” read another comment.

Check out the post here:

What do you think about Saina’s throwback photo? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, Saina is a famous professional badminton singles player. She is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, her biopic will see actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role.

On the other hand, Rohit Roy is a popular TV actor. He is known for soaps like Sanjivani and Swabhimaan. He has also acted in films like Kaabil and Calendar Girls.