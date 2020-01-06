Must Check: Sania Mirza’s HILARIOUS caption will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Words have the power to inspire you, motivate you, and disappoint you. Well, words can also leave you in splits, and the same is the case with Sania Mirza’s hilarious caption for her latest Instagram picture.

Well, the glamorous ace tennis star took to her social media handle and shared a stunning picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning gorgeous ethnic wear accompanied by beautiful jewellery. As we get mesmerised by her look, her caption gives us a funny vibe, leaving us in splits.

The sports star, who was also seen on the comedy TV series The Kapil Sharma Show, wrote beside the photo, 'That look you give when you see food coming towards you.'

Take a look at her Instagram post right here.

Do you relate to Sania Mirza’s post? And what do you think about her funny caption? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.