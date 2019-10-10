News

Must Check: Shivangi Joshi’s cute smile will make your day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows, and currently, she is winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following. The 21 - year old actress is frequently active on social media and likes to share the bits and pieces of her life with her fans. Shivangi has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. The actress is seen wearing a patterned brown jumpsuit in the pictures.

past seven days