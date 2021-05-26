Must Check: Taarak Mehta fame Bhavya Gandhi shares pic with his late father, calls him ‘Hero’

MUMBAI: Bhavya Gandhi is known for his performance in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He played the role of Tapu.

The actor recently lost his father Vinod Gandhi due to COVID-19 complications. Bhavya keeps remembering his father and also often takes to social media to share a picture with him. He recently posted a picture with his father and captioned it as “Hero”. The father-son can be seen dressed in party attires. Check out his heartwarming post below.

As Bhavya Gandhi and his family is grieving his sudden demise, the actor previously accounted the complications his father had faced. In a social media post he wrote that his dad got infected with the deadly virus on April 9 and was on proper medication and he fought with the virus till his last breath. The young actor also mentioned that his father was, is and always will be the reason for everything in his life. He even disclosed that his father would take care of himself a lot before and after COVID, but he still got the virus.

The former Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had also thanked Sonu Sood, doctors, the medical staff and several others who helped him during his tough phase.

Bhavya is currently away from the small screen and has recently done some Gujarati films. He originally played the character of Tipendra Lal Gada aka Tappu and left the show in the year 2017. He did the show for close to nine years.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA