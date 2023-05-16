MUST READ! 3 things the viewers can expect from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 became a huge hit among the fans. The show is successfully running for a long time now.

And now, as the show's season 2 is all set to wrap up, the makers are gearing up for a new season soon.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will soon hit the small screens with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta reviving their characters Priya and Ram respectively.

The ardent Raya fans are super excited to see this hit jodi back on small screens once again after a short break.

As the show gears up for the release, let's speculate what we can expect from the new season.

1. Nakuul and Disha are back as Ram and Priya. While this is already known to everyone but fans are not aware of how their character will be portrayed. From Nakuul and Disha's new look to their personalities, fans can expect a complete change.

In fact, a new look of Nakuul with a moustache is shared by the actor on his social media handle and fans are speculating that this might be his new look for the show.

2. As of now, no one actor from season 2 is confirmed to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. It seems the makers will get a fresh new star cast who will join Nakuul and Disha for their new journey.

3. Of course, the storyline will be extremely new but the essence of Raya aka Ram and Priya will be the same.

The makers had shown grand sets and huge celebrations for every storyline and the viewers can expect the same grandeur in the new season too.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will hit the small screens from 24th May onwards!

