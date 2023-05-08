Must read! Abeer and Neerja’s chemistry in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan is one to look out for, check out the fans' reaction here

MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

Fans of the show have really been leaning into the chemistry between Aastha and Rajveer, and they believe that they are bringing the characters of Abeer and Neerja to life. Their chemistry is really soaring and we have some really great reactions from fans right here for you to see.

While the show might be new, it started airing with some of the highest ratings, and is currently still in one of the top shows of the channel.

It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns the lives of Neerja and Abeer take going forward.

