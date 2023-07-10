Must Read: Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa have had the SHORTEST LOVE STORY on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show has been working wonders for more than a decade. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed several leaps over the years.

Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and many others were a part of generation leaps one after the other. And now, the show is gearing up for another generation leap. (Also Read: Exclusive! Molkki fame Shivam Khajuria to play the parallel lead in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

It will be the fourth generation leap which will soon be introduced in the show. TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the news of Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami playing the lead roles. Speaking about the generations so far, Harshad and Pranali, who played the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara and are also shipped together as #AbhiRa, have had the shortest love story among the three generations.

The audience has loved Abhimanyu and Akshara for a while now and they cannot have enough of the on-screen couple. The leap brought in various comments by the audience on how they will be missed on television.

Pranali and Harshad created magic on television with their bitter sweet moments, romance, knok-jhoks and took the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions where people laughed, cried, experienced sadness and happiness as well! (Also Read: Meet the fourth generation of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

How excited are you for the leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know in the comment section below! 

