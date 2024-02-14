MUST READ: Abhinav Shukla talks about the challenges prior to release of his short film V-Day; says ‘Wrote this concept 4 years ago…’

Abhinav is known for his acting stint but along with that he also loves travelling, photography and making vlogs. Now, he has also produced an interesting short film on the occasion of Valentine’s Day titled V-Day. The story is about how an old woman receives an unexpected bouquet on Valentine's Day.
2024-02-14
Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most sought after couples on television. The two need no introduction.

Abhinav and Rubina were a part of Bigg Boss season 14 and it is from this show that the two gave a fresh start to their married life once again. Abhinav and Rubina are proud parents of twin baby girls and are a perfect family. (Also Read: Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’)

Abhinav narrated the troubles and challenges he faced while making the short film. He mentioned how he worked on this concept four years ago and started executing the same a year ago. He had some budget issues and narrated how he needed a specific bungalow to shoot in his budget and a common friend offered it to him.

He mentioned that the casting and pre-production was done later in no time and it has released today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

What are your thoughts on the short film? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Must Read! Abhinav Shukla breaks silence on social media trolling, “Sometimes some comments make you ponder")

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

TellychakkarTeam's picture

Wed, 02/14/2024 - 15:37

