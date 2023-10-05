Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in interesting and quirky stories from the entertainment world to our viewers so as to keep them entertained with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. Jay Soni marked his entry as Abhinav a while back and is shown married to Akshara.

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is following Abhimanyu and Akshara getting into a custody battle over Abhir as the families know the truth now.

The show has been known to portray some heartfelt scenes and the netizens and fandoms have always adored AbhiRa. Even though, right now, the couple is divorced, they hope for them to reunite in some way.

AbhiRa became a huge fandom and just like all previous YRKKH lead couples, they managed to carve a way into the audience’s heart. Last year, this day, the couple got married. Even though the timeline has moved years ahead in the show, the netizens remember that it has been one year to their marriage.

Abhimanyu, Abhinav and Akshara are in a tight spot as Abhimanyu feels a strong connection with Abhir and knows why; Abhir is his son and he is devastated that this news was kept from him and he lost 6 years of Abhir’s life.

Will the show bring Abhimanyu and Akshara back together? This hangs on as the biggest question for the netizens.

