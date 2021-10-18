Must Read! Actor Indraneil Sengupta was absent at daughter Meira’s birthday party

MUMBAI: TV actors Barkha and Indraneil’s daughter Meira turned 10 this month. While Barkha celebrated her little munchkin’s birthday with her family and friends, Indraneil absence was clearly witnessed.

Barkha and Indraneil's marriage faced a rough patch a few months ago and the duo have been living separately for some time now.

Also Read: Must Read! Check out telly actor Indraneil Sengupta's UNKNOWN FACTS

While sharing details about Meira’s 10th birthday, the actress said, "Since my daughter Meira turned 10, I planned a small gathering. In fact, I had been planning it for quite some time. It was a very emotional moment as she kept saying, 'Mumma I am now a double-digit number 10. I am no longer a baby.'

‘She got many gifts including a cycle gifted by her father Indraneil and I gifted her a watch,” she added.

It was earlier reported that troubles started peeping in Barkha and Indraneil's marriage and the couple parted their ways some time ago.

Also Read: SHOCKING! TV Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta have parted ways? Deets Inside

When we asked Barkha about Indraneil's absence at the party, she said, "Meira celebrated her birthday separately with her dad at his apartment. I am happy he had a cake cutting with her. At the end of the day, it was all about making my daughter's birthday special. And I am happy that we had an entire day full of cakes, gifts and people around her to make it special."

Indraneil had posted a picture of Meira on his social media wishing her a happy birthday.

Credit: ETimes