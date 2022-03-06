MUST READ: Actors who are expected to make a COMEBACK to their popular shows!

MUMBAI: There are some extremely entertaining shows on television.

Over the years, television has seen a massive grown and transition in the way the medium has been viewed and now daily soaps are not only watched by housewives but also men too. The content has seen a progressive growth and while most shows were centred around women, male actors have also managed to come under the spotlight.

There are also many characters which have managed to gain limelight as they have had plot twisting contributions to the track. While some are the leads of the show, there are many who have made significant contributions to the storyline. Today, let us take a look at the list of some people who have been speculated to quit or take a break from the show but are touted to return to the space.

Aneri Vajani in Anupamaa:

Aneri played the role of Gaurav Khanna’s sister in the show, Mukku. While the actress has made an exit from the show and has participated in reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, she might just return to the show if the script demands.

Yogendra Vikram Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Yogendra played the role of Pakhi’s husband. It was even earlier that the actor had taken a break given the demands of the script and now he has once again been shown gone. But looks like he might soon return to the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya:

Dheeraj played the lead role of Karan in the show and has quit the show. He is also expected to make a smashing entry sometime soon.

Harsh Nagar in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2:

Harsh Nagar played the titular role of Anant in the show. While he has been missing from the daily soap from a while now, reports have it that he might come back to the show.

Shrashti Maheshwari in Pandya Store:

Shrashti played the role of Raavi’s sister. Her character has been on a standstill and she has not quit the show nor is her track being showcased. It is expected that she will soon return to the show as per the demands of the script.

Do you have more names to contribute? Let us know in the comment section below!