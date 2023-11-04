Must Read! Actors who quit Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin is a benchmark with seasons and franchises. Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana.

The show has been doing quite well but there are multiple cast members who left the show due to some or the other reason. Here is a list:

1. Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani played the first naagin on TV and her character was killed after the trps of the show did not live up to its expectations. She had told a news portal, “Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high point.”

2. Jasmin Bhasin

Before Sayantani quit Naagin4, Jasmin had bid adieu to the show. Reportedly, Jasmin Bhasin quit Ekta Kapoor’s show because she was not happy with the way her character was shaping up in the show. She played the role of Nayantara in the show.

3. Mahek Chahal

Mahek Chahal was on Naggin 6 as the antagonist Mahek Gujral and later quit the show as her character died on the show. She is a Norwegian born actress and model working in Indian films and television shows. She participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

4. Urvashi Dholakia

She played the role of Urvashi Kataria on Naagin 6 and later had to walk out as her character died on the show. She gained immense popularity through Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the antagonist Komolika. She was a part of other of her shows as well including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kahiin To Hoga. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the season’s winner.

5. Gayathiri Iyer

She played the role of Reem Kataria on Naagin 6 from February till August 2022. She has been a part of South Indian cinema and done various films there. She made her television debut in Ekta Kapoor's serial Haiwaan : The Monster and was praised for portraying her natural evil look on camera.

6. Shoaib Ali

He played the character of Vihan Gujral on Naagin 6. Shoaib Ali is an Indian actor, dancer and singer. He is known for Zindagi U-turn, Kesari Nandan, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, and Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par etc. He started his career with Zindagi channel show 'Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par' in 2016.

7. Pranav Kumar and Vishesh Sharma

Pranav played the character of Rehaan Gujral on Naagin 6. He started his career in 2020 with Star Plus’s TV serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Jaadugar Jinn. Next, he appeared in Star Plus’s television serial Yeh Hai Chahatein. From 2020-2021, he played the role of Vaibhav Singh in Colors TV’s serial Molkki.

Vishesh replaced Pranav as Rehaan until the character died and he walked out of the show.

8. Abhishek Verma

Abhishek played the role of Ritesh Gujral on Naagin 6 until later when his character died in the plot. He got fame in the television world from the 2015 serial Million Dollar Girl. He played an important role in this show. After this show, he acted in several television serials like Nadaniyaan, Udaan, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

9. Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal

The duo wrapped their tracks in Naagin 6 and quit the show after that. They got a grand farewell from their fellow actors. Simba spoke to a news portal about the show and said, “Ekta (Kapoor) Ma'am, through Naagin has gifted me a beautiful opportunity that many actors long for; when it comes to experimenting with their versatility and expand creative boundaries. From playing an army officer, to the downright negative character, Shakti, and now a character of an older age, I accepted them all, and have been doing my very best in portraying all the roles that have been bestowed upon me. I'm grateful to have such a variety of roles to work upon in the same television show; which is rare and beautiful!”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar