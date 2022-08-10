MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows

MUMBAI : There are so many television shows that are successfully running on small screens for a long time.

Shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain among others have been viewers' favourites.

These shows have been running on TV screens for more than 5 years and there is no stopping.

Over the years, viewers have seen so many new actors joining the show's star cast.

Also, several actors have made an exit and new actors have stepped into the character's shoes.

Several actors were replaced not once, not twice, but thrice to play a particular character.

So, let's take a look at the actors who were replaced several times for a particular character:

1. Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat and Nitish Bhaluni - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Tapu's character was initially played the Bhavya from

2008 to 2017. Later, Raj Anadkat stepped in to play the role from 2017 to 2022. Post that, actor Nitish is seen playing this character.

2. Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, Laad Singh Maan and Balwinder Suri - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi from 2008 to 2013. Later, he took a break and came back to portray the character from 2014 to 2020. In between this time, Laad played Sodhi's role. Post Gurucharan's final exit, Balwinder was roped in for Sodhi's role.

3. Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali and Palak Sindhwani - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Jheel played Sonu's character from 2008 to 2012. Later, Nidhi stepped in from 2012 to 2019. Now, since 2019, Palak is playing this role.

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora and Shakti Anand - Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj played Karan Luthra's character from 2017 to 2022. Later, Shakti Arora stepped in for a year to play the same character. And now, after the leap, Shakti Anand has taken up the role.

5. Naina Singh, Pooja Banerjee and Tina Philip - Kumkum Bhagya

Naina played the character of Rhea from 2019–2020. Later, after her exit, Pooja portrayed this role from 2020–2022. Now, Tina has stepped into this role.

6. Avantika Chaudhary, Tasneem Khan and Urmimala Sinha Roy - Bhagya Lakshmi

Avantika was roped in to play Neha's character in the show. She was a part of it from 2021 to 2022. Later, Tasneem stepped into this role for a year and post her exit, Urmimala is playing Neha's character.

7. Abhiraaj Chawla, Aman Jaiswal, Tushar Dhembla, Love Sandhu - Udaariyaan

Abhiraj's character in this popular drama series was first played by Abiraaj Chawla, later by Aman, then by Tushar and now, is being portrayed by Love.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

