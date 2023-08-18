Must read! Adil Durrani rubbishes the rumours of Salman Khan threatening him

MUMBAI: Do you remember Adil Durrani? The love of Rakhi Sawant’s life, who was sent to jail by the actress for allegedly physically assaulting her, is back, and it's time to witness his side of the story.

Adil, who was spotted in the town after a long time, claimed in his latest interaction with Bollywood Bubble that he had been framed by the drama queen Rakhi Sawant and that his life had become a hell ever since he met her.

In the interaction, he made a lot of shocking claims, and he even went on to react to reports of being threatened by Salman Khan for allegedly assaulting Rakhi Sawant.

Adil revealed in his interview " There were reports that claimed Salman Khan threatened me for doing wrong with Rakhi Sawant, but the fact of the matter is that I haven't even met him once".

Adil even claimed in his interview that he is 19 years younger than Rakhi and that she was the one who used to beat him and not him who ever raised his hands on her.

Adil Durrani even went on to reveal that Rakhi, who made a huge cry about her miscarriage, had had her uterus removed due to some medical complications and how she could be pregnant, and mentioned that you cannot even talk to a Rakhi Sawant-type girl or else your life will be spoiled by his example.

Adil called Rakhi- the biggest mistake of his life and mentioned of fighting a defamation case against her. Now we wonder who is speaking the truth.

