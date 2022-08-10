Must Read! After opening conversations on some flaws in society, now Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?

The netizens have loved how the show takes up taboo topics and talks about it. For example, when Katha communicates with her son and explains to her the nature of society and encourages him in life. Even though Viaan had wronged Katha, she is learning to keep an open mind when perceiving his character.
Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. The show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.

The show has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. Katha Ankahee is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan. Katha too has started seeing him in a different light.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

Previously, Katha was seen asking Viaan to focus on the future and not try to escape his past hurt and pain. The only way to get through pain is to face it. We know Viaan’s father is a sore subject and still disturbs Viaan.

The netizens have always praised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and they see how Katha always guides Viaan with her wisdom that eventually becomes the reason he respects Katha more everyday.

Now recently, the show inadvertently spoke on exam pressure and how children can be bullied by the same.

The fans have time and time again expressed how much they adore the simple conversations between Viaan and Katha, that are not based on grand gestures. In fact, the entire show and all its characters have heartfelt conversations amidst them. whether it is Ehsan and Viaan, Viaan and Katha, Katha and Aarav or Neerja or even Viaan and Aarav.

They portray the importance of healthy communication and go beyond glamorizing grand gestures that can be hollow in intent.

Today a netizen posted about the same and everyone can surely agree to this post.

Must Read! After opening conversations on some flaws in society, now Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of 'Simple, Straightforward Communication' instead of Grand Gestures?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Television world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
