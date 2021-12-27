Must read! Aishwarya Khare is very focused and a great actor: Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Suchanti, who portrayed Ratan Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and participated in Bigg Boss 12, is currently playing the lead role of Rishi Oberoi in Ekta Kapoor's Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV.

In a chat with us, we asked Rohit what one quality he likes about her co-stars Aishwarya Khare and Maera Mishra, he shared, “I am a very high energetic person so Aishwarya is someone who calms me down and helps me to concentrate on a scene. She is very focused and a great actor. I share a great bond with Maera and her best quality is that she doesn’t take things to heart and is a very bubbly girl.”

On sharing equations with co-stars, he shared, “We all share a great bond. These days we have been shooting a lot of reels for Instagram. We also do a lot of masti on the sets and keep pulling each other’s legs.”

On receiving great response for the show, Rohit said, “We are truly overwhelmed by our fans for loving us so much. All I would like to say is keep showering the same love and we will keep entertaining viewers.”

