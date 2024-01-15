Must Read! Aishwarya Rai's Graceful Acceptance: Saisha Shinde Shares Heartwarming Experience

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt conversation with Tisca Chopra on her YouTube channel, Saisha Shinde, a prominent fashion designer in the movie industry, opens up about a special moment during her transition when Aishwarya Rai displayed remarkable sensitivity.

Saisha, who transitioned a few years ago, disclosed that only her close-knit friends in the industry were aware of her journey. During a fitting session with Aishwarya Rai, Saisha took proactive steps to ensure everyone was prepared for the change. She informed Aishwarya's manager in advance, emphasizing the need for everyone to be comfortable with the transition.

Reflecting on the fitting experience, Saisha expressed her gratitude for Aishwarya's genuine support. The Bollywood icon consistently used the correct pronouns and referred to her by the chosen name, Saisha, throughout the session. The touching moment reached another level of warmth when Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, joined the fitting, and the actress introduced Saisha using the right pronouns.

Saisha commended the women in the industry, especially Aishwarya Rai, for their remarkable acceptance and understanding. Despite initial concerns, Saisha felt reassured by the positive response, given her existing relationships and collaborations within the industry.

The conversation also touched upon Saisha's participation in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp in 2022. Addressing potential perceptions, Saisha affirmed her commitment to raising awareness about transgender issues, emphasizing the necessity of ongoing conversations.

As Saisha Shinde fondly recalls Aishwarya Rai's graceful acceptance during a pivotal moment in her journey, the conversation sheds light on the compassion and understanding exhibited by influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Credit: The Indian Express