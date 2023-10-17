MUST READ! All you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya

MUMBAI: Popular Youtuber Sunny Arya is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17.

The social media star is known for his Youtube channel Tehelka Prank and the viewers are loving his jolly side in the show.

While Sunny has a great fan following on Youtube, he has instantly grabbed attention of the viewers on Instagram as well.

So, let's get to know more about him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

- Sunny was born in the year 1989 in New Delhi.

- He gained instant fame for sharing humorous videos on his YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank. Although he entered the entertainment industry in 2019, he quickly gained recognition.

- Apart from entertaining people on social media by his funny and prank videos, Sunny is also known for his philanthropy and often helps out underprivileged people.

- Sunny, who was an aspiring actor, came to Mumbai to make a career in acting. However, he faced rejection initially and decided to return home. But he never gave up on his dreams.

- After coming back to Delhi from Mumbai, Sunny embarked on his digital journey, and as he gained fame, he launched another channel named Helping Sunny Arya. Through this channel, he highlights his charitable work for society, inspiring others to join in and make a positive impact.

- As per reports, Sunny has 5 YouTube channels. While his main channel, Tehelka Prank has over 3 million subscribers. His Instagram account has garnered more than 60 lakh followers and on Facebook, he enjoys a fan following of over 3 million.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sunny's journey in Bigg Boss Season 17 turns out to be.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! “I think ninety percent of them don’t know that there is a big gaming community; they are going to experience the power of gaming”, Arun Srikanth on meeting Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar and more!