MUST READ! All you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya

Sunny Arya is a popular Youtuber and as per reports he owns 5 channels in total. He also aspired to be an actor but gained fame through digital space.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 11:13
Sunny

MUMBAI: Popular Youtuber Sunny Arya is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17. 

The social media star is known for his Youtube channel Tehelka Prank and the viewers are loving his jolly side in the show. 

While Sunny has a great fan following on Youtube, he has instantly grabbed attention of the viewers on Instagram as well. 

So, let's get to know more about him. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

- Sunny was born in the year 1989 in New Delhi. 

- He gained instant fame for sharing humorous videos on his YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank. Although he entered the entertainment industry in 2019, he quickly gained recognition. 

- Apart from entertaining people on social media by his funny and prank videos, Sunny is also known for his philanthropy and often helps out underprivileged people.

- Sunny, who was an aspiring actor, came to Mumbai to make a career in acting. However, he faced rejection initially and decided to return home. But he never gave up on his dreams. 

- After coming back to Delhi from Mumbai, Sunny embarked on his digital journey, and as he gained fame, he launched another channel named Helping Sunny Arya. Through this channel, he highlights his charitable work for society, inspiring others to join in and make a positive impact.

- As per reports, Sunny has 5 YouTube channels. While his main channel, Tehelka Prank has over 3 million subscribers. His Instagram account has garnered more than 60 lakh followers and on Facebook, he enjoys a fan following of over 3 million.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sunny's journey in Bigg Boss Season 17 turns out to be. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! “I think ninety percent of them don’t know that there is a big gaming community; they are going to experience the power of gaming”, Arun Srikanth on meeting Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar and more!

bigg boss 17 Salman Khan tehelka prank Sunny Arya Colors tv Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar Jigna Vora navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 11:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Exlcusive: Zee TV’s upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di to launch in November!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive: Amba fumes with rage as menstruating Dolly touches holy material for Bhoomi poojan in Star Plus’ Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
MUMBAI: Actress Ekta Jain, who has acted in many Bollywood films like Khali Bali, Zindagi Ek Shatranj, Trahimaam, and...
Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Vicky
Exciting! Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal applauds wife Katrina Kaif's exhilarating appearance in film's trailer; Calls it 'Superb’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Baseer
Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!
Ekta
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
Sarah
Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!
Falaq
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actress Falaq Naaz unwilling to accept more mythological roles; Says ‘I would love to explore thrillers…’
Nimrit
Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS Co-Star confirmed to join Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s show post-leap
Naveen
Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’