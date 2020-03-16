Must Read! All you need to know about Niti Taylor’s NEW HOUSE

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was also seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz.

The actress has been house hunting for a long time and would often share her woes. She’s finally moved into her new house and gave a glimpse of how she’s decorated it. The entrance of the house has a small corner table with candles and a cute Buddha resting on top. It also has a mirror with white frame. The actress makes sure that everyone takes care of their health so she has kept a sanitization station with a mask box and sanitizers kept neatly on a tray.

Niti opted for furniture in mint colours. Even the curtains are in matching tones. She got a custom made table for the drawing room. Niti has taken special care for the guest bathroom and made sure all the toiletries are available. Her kitchen has a basic look but it boasts of a huge fridge.

Talking about her bedroom, it has a huge size wardrobe, half of which has a mirror. The bed also had mint coloured cushions with quirky prints. She has a side table and a drawer chest in a corner.

Check out some of the pictures here.

What do you think of Niti Taylor’s new house? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA