Must Read! Amidst Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news, Rakhi Sawant opens up on motherhood, says she will give birth to ‘Messiah’

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She never fails to entertain fans and followers with her antics.

Rakhi has also been a part of Bigg Boss several times. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 1. She was also a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. Apart from this, Rakhi has appeared in several Hindi and regional language movies.

Famous for her controversial statements, the actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with her antics. She surely knows how to contribute to B-town’s hot gossip through her sensational statements and unique fashion choices.

The actress opened up on pregnancy and motherhood. Rakhi spoke recently to ETimes about her wish to be a mother and then joked with the photographers that these days most people get married post pregnancy. Rakhi said she will get married the very next day she gets pregnant. However, the actress stated that it is a sin to get pregnant before marriage as it is against God.

Rakhi was answering the photographers when questioned in context of Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and her future plans to start a family. She said, “Main Kab Banungi….Meri zindagi mein kab khush khabri aayegi? Shaadi se pehle bhi aaye toh don’t worry…jaise hi khush khabri aayegi mein dusre din shaadi kar lungi. Aisa hota hai na aaj kal. But woh gunaah hai, khuda ki khilaf…baap re, nahi baba!(When will I become a mom? When will good news come in my life? Even if it happens before marriage I’ll get married the very next day. These days most people do the same, isn’t it? But that is sin against Khuda, no! I will give birth to a messiah who will set everyone straight.”

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS