Must Read! Anjali Arora stuns in a black ensemble as she attends the Bigg Boss reunion party, Netizens say “Iski photo bs peeche se liya kro…”

Anjali often stuns her fans with outfits and looks at events and on social media. Recently the former Lock Upp contestant attended the Bigg Boss reunion party organized by Shiv Thakare.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 12:13
Anjali Arora

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora started off as an Instagram influencer but she got major recognition after her participation in the ALT Balaji reality show Lock Upp. Anjali gained fame mainly for her cute yet hot looks and the controversies related to her and Munawar Faruqui. 

She has been in the news for an MMS clip of her that has been going viral. The girl in the video apparently looks a lot like Anjali Arora but there is no confirmation on the same if it is her. 

Also read - Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

Anjali often stuns her fans with outfits and looks at events and on social media. Recently the former Lock Upp contestant attended the Bigg Boss reunion party organized by Shiv Thakare. Anjali wore a printed top with a black trouser. While some praised her no-makeup look like “Pretty Girl” and “Gorgeous”,, some passed mean comments.

One user wrote, “Matlab e heroin ban gayi re e sab media wala sab ke karan hua hai” Another one wrote, “Kaun hai yeh..bar bar esko dheka te rehte ho”.

Also Read- Congratulations! Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora is the Insta Queen Of The Week

Anjali rose to fame after dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Kachcha Badam”. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of around 12.5 million. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Kangana Ranaut Anjali Arora Ekta Kapoor MMS Saisha Shinde Poonam Pandey Babita Phogat Nisha Rawal Payal Rohatgi Kaaranvir Bohra Sara Khan and Siddharth Sharma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 12:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
RIP! DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found dead in his Bhubaneswar home, family claims he was tortured and blackmailed by girlfriend
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, DJ Azex aka ‘Smiling DJ’, hung himself in his Bhubaneswar home. His body was...
Exclusive! Bachchhan Paandey actor Krishan Bhargav joins the cast of web series Chidiya Udd
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Exclusive! City of Dreams actress Flora Saini roped in for MX Player web series Chidiya Udd
MUMBAI :Actress Flora Saini has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Aarohi asks for some time to think about her wedding with Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
RIP! DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found dead in his Bhubaneswar home, family claims he was tortured and blackmailed by girlfriend

Latest Video

Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out
Anjali Arora to be part of the upcoming season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Anjali Arora to be part of the upcoming season?
Pandya Store
Kya Baat Hai! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes 700 epsidoes! Check out this video from their onset celebration inside!
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi
Neha Solanki
Breaking! Neha Solanki was roped in to play the lead in Ved Raj’s next for Star Plus produced by Story Square Productions?
'Udaariyan
Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as 'Udaariyan' completes two years