Must Read! Anjali Arora stuns in a black ensemble as she attends the Bigg Boss reunion party, Netizens say “Iski photo bs peeche se liya kro…”

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora started off as an Instagram influencer but she got major recognition after her participation in the ALT Balaji reality show Lock Upp. Anjali gained fame mainly for her cute yet hot looks and the controversies related to her and Munawar Faruqui.

She has been in the news for an MMS clip of her that has been going viral. The girl in the video apparently looks a lot like Anjali Arora but there is no confirmation on the same if it is her.

Anjali often stuns her fans with outfits and looks at events and on social media. Recently the former Lock Upp contestant attended the Bigg Boss reunion party organized by Shiv Thakare. Anjali wore a printed top with a black trouser. While some praised her no-makeup look like “Pretty Girl” and “Gorgeous”,, some passed mean comments.

One user wrote, “Matlab e heroin ban gayi re e sab media wala sab ke karan hua hai” Another one wrote, “Kaun hai yeh..bar bar esko dheka te rehte ho”.

Anjali rose to fame after dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Kachcha Badam”. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of around 12.5 million.

