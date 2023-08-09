Must Read! Ankit Gupta reacts to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam’s feud, Read on to know what he said

Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary was much talked about and viewers loved seeing them together.

Sadly things seem to have changed a lot between the two BFFs. Archana has gone to the lengths of even unfollowing Priyanka on her Instagram account. As per reports, Archana recently celebrated her birthday and threw a grand birthday bash for all her friends. Those who couldn’t make it texted her of course. Priyanka, who was also invited, did not show up nor did she bother texting Archana, which has left the latter upset. 

Ankit has now broken his silence over Archana and Priyanka’s tiff. He told a news portal, “Kya bolun mai, Archana se meri kabhi bani nahi hai, I've kept my distance. Priyanka is pure hearted, usko sab apne jaise lagte hai. Jaise Priyanka ne bola, Archana bacchi hai. Usko choti choti cheezein buri lagta hai, toh kuch bhi bana ke bolne lagti hai.”

Reacting on the tiff, Archana recently said, “Are mujhe na sirf itna sa pyaar chaiye yaar, mai kisiki fame ke liye nahi baithi bhae. Mai tumse zyada famous hun, agar hum log counting ki baat kare to bhae maine kaafi zyada kiya hua hai. Khatron bhi kiya hua hai, Entertainment bhi kiya hua hai, aur aage bhi kar rahi hun, mai mehnat kar rahi hun.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-FilmiBeat

