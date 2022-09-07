Must Read! From Ankita Lokhande to Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, these celebs have recently purchased the house of their dreams

MUMBAI: Buying the house of their dreams is everyone’s desire, and people invest a lot of hard work to achieve this. Some decorate their house as per a theme. Others opt for the view, while follow Vaastu.

So, in the article, we bring to you a list of actors from the television industry who have recently purchased the house of their dreams.

Ankita Lokhande Jain

The winners of the show Smart Jodi Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain recently moved into their newly purchased house. The interior work was going on for a long period of time. Ankita took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of it wherein she was seen posing with Vicky. She captioned the photo, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest.”

Have a look!

Arjun Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani recently took to his social media and gave the good news to his fans that he has recently purchased a new house on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. He captioned the video, “On the auspicious day of #akshaytritiya did a small pooja at my new house .. may god bless all..”

Have a look!

Karan Kundrra

After his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra purchased his dream house, reportedly worth 20 crores, in Bandra. He took to his social media and revealed the same. He captioned the video wherein his dad is seen posing as,

Have a look!

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner Divya Agarwal and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Varun Sood had also purchased a house together. Varun took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture, wherein he and close friend Divya are seen toether holding the house’s model. He captioned the photo, “Floor 15 + Floor 14= FIRST HOUSE.”

Have a look!

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starer Chak De! India. She played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. Her performance in the sports film garnered appreciation from all corners. She also purchased a new house and took to her social media handle to make this announcement. The actress took her Instagram and updated all her fans that she and Zaheer have bought a new house. She captioned the picture, “New beginnings @zaheer_khan34.”

Have a look!

Shoaib Ibrahim

Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim and his actress wife Dipika Kakar took to social media to announce that he has bought his first house in Mumbai. The couple shared the good news on their YouTube channel. The couple even credited their fans for always supporting them and showering so much love on them.

Have a look!

Khyaati Keswani

Kumkum Bhagya fame Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi has recently purchased a house. In an exclusive interaction with us, Khyaati said, “Well, recently one of my dreams has come true as I have purchased a new house. As of now, renovations are going on. I am expecting to move into my dream house as soon as possible.”

Krutika Desai

Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor of Sasural Simar Ka 2, has recently purchased a house. In an exclusive interaction with us, Krutika said, “Well, as of now, I am staying in an apartment that is very close to the set. It is very easy for me to commute. My family is staying in a local suburb of Mumbai. But yes, one good thing that has happened is that I have achieved my dream. I have purchased a house near my family's house. It is under construction, and I might get possession soon after its completion.”

Param Singh

Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh has impressed viewers with his acting abilities in shows like Sadaa Haq, Ghulaam, and Haiwaan. The actor has bought his first house in Mumbai and reportedly, the theme of his house is Bohemian.

Sunny Leone

Bigg Boss fame Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have recently purchased a house for their children worth a whopping amount of 16 crores. This house would give a base to their kids.

Heartiest congratulations to all!

