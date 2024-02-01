Must read! Ankita Lokhande reveals bursting out in tears after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's dead photos all over social media; Read on to know more!

The Pavitra Rishta star has already revealed insights about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently remembers seeing the actor's dead body photographs being spread on social media after the actor's passing.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 17:06
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande is certainly one of Salman Khan's reality show's most talked-about participants. Be it her disputes with my partner Vicky Jain, her bittersweet relationship with Mannara Chopra, or her memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, the TV star is doing everything she can to make headlines.

(Also read: Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!

The Pavitra Rishta star has already revealed insights about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently remembers seeing the actor's dead body photographs being spread on social media after the actor's passing. She stated during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, "I thought he was sleeping. I just kept looking at the picture and thought there was so much in that brain. I knew him too well. He was so intelligent, he had so much in his brain, but everything just vanished. You are nothing, you are just a body then."

"Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye that," she added.

Previously, the actor stated that she burst into tears after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in Shudh Desi Romance. Ankita revealed that Sushant reserved an entire theater for them to watch the film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. She also stated that she returned home and cried. She also mentioned his personal sequences in PK with Anushka Sharma.

Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika, previously discussed her breakup with Sushant. She said that the late actor gave her no explanation for parting ways and abandoned her overnight.

(Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –India TV

 

Ankita Lokhande Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya Neil Bhatt Sunny Aryaa Rinku Dhawan Arun Mashettey Firoza Khan also known as Khanzaadi Sana Raees Khan Anurag Dobhal Mannara Chopra MUNAWAR FARUQUI Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Samarth Jurel Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
MUMBAI: In the Hindi film industry, not just the actors but even their relatives and kids get attention. We have seen...
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Exclusive! Strict discipline on the sets and homework is compulsory for the entire team of Mera Balam Thanedaar: Shagun Pandey
MUMBAI : Colors has introduced some very engaging shows in the past and now, the channel will present a fresh tale...
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
Apara Mehta
Exclusive! It is really questionable how the audience is taking daily soaps so seriously: Apara Mehta
Udaariyaan
Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says “I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar”
Reem Shaikh
Aww!!! Reem Shaikh shares her best memories from 2023; says ‘genuinely content despite being unwell and on a drip’