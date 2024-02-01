Must read! Ankita Lokhande reveals bursting out in tears after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's dead photos all over social media; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande is certainly one of Salman Khan's reality show's most talked-about participants. Be it her disputes with my partner Vicky Jain, her bittersweet relationship with Mannara Chopra, or her memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, the TV star is doing everything she can to make headlines.

The Pavitra Rishta star has already revealed insights about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently remembers seeing the actor's dead body photographs being spread on social media after the actor's passing. She stated during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, "I thought he was sleeping. I just kept looking at the picture and thought there was so much in that brain. I knew him too well. He was so intelligent, he had so much in his brain, but everything just vanished. You are nothing, you are just a body then."

"Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye that," she added.

Previously, the actor stated that she burst into tears after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in Shudh Desi Romance. Ankita revealed that Sushant reserved an entire theater for them to watch the film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. She also stated that she returned home and cried. She also mentioned his personal sequences in PK with Anushka Sharma.

Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika, previously discussed her breakup with Sushant. She said that the late actor gave her no explanation for parting ways and abandoned her overnight.

