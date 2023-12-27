Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s mother speaks up about Vicky Jain slap controversy with her daughter in the Bigg Boss 17 house!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most controversial shows on television today.

The show features Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as participants in the house as a couple. While some have been watching the show and saying that Ankita and Vicky’s chemistry is organic and supports them, others feel that their relationship is toxic and that they should get a divorce.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him

Recently, a video had gone viral which led to people assuming that Vicky tried to slap Ankita.

This video took a storm on the internet and netizens debated whether he tried slapping her or was it just that he was trying to remove the blanket to get up from the bed.

Now, in a recent video, Vicky and Ankita were sharing a private moment where Ankita confronted Vicky about trying to slap her. Vicky was spotted asking Ankita what problem she had and why she was not behaving properly.

He told her that they were on National television and their relationship might not be coming across properly. Ankita then told him that the entire house also witnessed what he was trying to do by slapping her.

Now, Ankita’s mother has come out and spoken about Ankita and Vicky’s relationship in the house. She mentioned that she knows Ankita and Vicky extremely well and that he has stayed with them too. Ankita’s mother said that the couple is very loving and she knows that there is a lot of love between them.

(Also Read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes

What are your thoughts on the same?