Must Read! Anupama tops TRPs with highest rating of 4, followed by Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main, Imlie, Indian Idol, and Yeh Hai Chahatein; Star Plus and Sony rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which give us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Yet again, Anupama tops the list with the highest rating of 4 followed by Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main, Imlie, Indian Idol, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Once again, Star Plus rules the fiction shows as the top 4 shows belong to the channel, whereas Sony TV rules reality shows with Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows of last week.

1 Anupama (Star Plus) : 4

2. Ghum Hai Kisey Ke Pyar Main (Star Plus) : 3.3

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.9

4. Indian Idol 12 (Sony TV) : 2.7

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.6

6. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) : 2.5

7. Super Dancer Chapter 4 (Sony TV) : 2.5

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 2.4

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 2.4

10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

11. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.1

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

13. Dance Deewane (Colors) : 1.7

14. Udaariyan (Colors) : 1.7

15. Choti Sardarni (Colors) : 1.7

16. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

17. Barrister Babu (Sony TV) : 1.4

18. Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Star Plus) : 1.3

19. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors) : 1.2

20. Wagle Ki Duniya (Sab TV) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors and Zee TV. Sony Television's top reality shows are Super Dancer and Indian Idol.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

