Must Read: Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn's 2.0 version leaves fans excited; trend them as #GARUP as they want Anuj, Anupamaa and Aadhya to reunite!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles. We recently witnessed a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj post which the leap took place and Anuj and Anupamaa have been living individual lives. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh in the show)

Anuj is now a business tycoon living with Choti Anu and Shruti while Anupamaa now is a chef. Well, the show has been hinting at Anupamaa coming face to face with Anuj and the audience has a mixed reaction towards this union given that Shruti is also a part of Anuj’s life. On the other hand, there are people who want to watch the 2.0 version of Anuj and Anupamaa as #Maan however, not without Aadhya. Netizens have started a new trend where they are shipping Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s names too as #GARUP.

A fan misses the chemistry of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia

Social media users urge makers to bring back Anupamaa and Anuj. They request makers that they do not want to see them with any others but each other.

DKP are you planning to make MaAn reunite or you are trying to playing with our emotions as always



Don't you dare to play dirty again..Nahi dekhna hume #MaAn ko kisi aur ke saath..ye hume ek chahiye



Kar do re inko ek

WE LOVE MAAN AND GAURUP#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) January 16, 2024

A netizen feels that Anupamaa 2.0 should take a pause if they do not plan to include Aadhya.

I weep for #AnujKapadia, Aadhya and #Anupamaa today. You 3 are broken.



TRUTH, FAITH and HOPE.



Aadhya is NOT ready to sing of the same hymn page as her dad YET with regards to Anupama = Joshi bahan



I'd prefer IF MaAn 2.0 take a PAUSE as its no use IF Aadhya NOT on board — Marian Dantas-Dias (@marian_dantas) January 16, 2024

Some fans are waiting desperately for Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion

Still waiting for MaAn reunion

Only want MaAn together



Will watch once our MaAn are back no more third person in between them please

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #GauRup



WE LOVE MAAN AND GAURUP — sakshi (@sakshi92023774) January 16, 2024

As #maan2.0 loads, both #Anupamaa n #AnujKapadia need to learn from the past mistakes and learn to live for themselves together with bubs, say some viewers

As #maan2.0 loads, both #Anupamaa n #AnujKapadia need to learn from the past mistakes and learn to live for themselves together with bubs.

Unfortunately, it had to turn out this way for them to learn the biggest lesson of their life. pic.twitter.com/4Jn4rTPqZz — Resh (@AnujK_fan) January 2, 2024

A user drops in a few suggestions of what the viewers want to watch (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuja and Aadhya close all the doors for Anupama’s return)

I get why #Anupamaa walked away 5 years ago



I get today why Aadhya decided to withhold the truth from her pops #AnujKapadia



DKP now the following request:



1. Let's STOP the hit/miss for a bit

2. Let Anuj/Aadhya breath a bit with(out) Shruti

3. Let Anupama get happiness too — Marian Dantas-Dias (@marian_dantas) January 16, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same?