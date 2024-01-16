Must Read: Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn's 2.0 version leaves fans excited; trend them as #GARUP as they want Anuj, Anupamaa and Aadhya to reunite!

The audience wants to watch the 2.0 version of Anuj and Anupamaa as #Maan however, not without Aadhya. Netizens have started a new trend where they are shipping Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s names too as #GARUP.
Anupamaa and Anuj

MUMBAI: Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles. We recently witnessed a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj post which the leap took place and Anuj and Anupamaa have been living individual lives. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh in the show)

Anuj is now a business tycoon living with Choti Anu and Shruti while Anupamaa now is a chef. Well, the show has been hinting at Anupamaa coming face to face with Anuj and the audience has a mixed reaction towards this union given that Shruti is also a part of Anuj’s life. On the other hand, there are people who want to watch the 2.0 version of Anuj and Anupamaa as #Maan however, not without Aadhya. Netizens have started a new trend where they are shipping Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s names too as #GARUP.

Take a look:

A fan misses the chemistry of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia

Social media users urge makers to bring back Anupamaa and Anuj. They request makers that they do not want to see them with any others but each other.

A netizen feels that Anupamaa 2.0 should take a pause if they do not plan to include Aadhya.

Some fans are waiting desperately for Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion

As #maan2.0 loads, both #Anupamaa n #AnujKapadia need to learn from the past mistakes and learn to live for themselves together with bubs, say some viewers

A user drops in a few suggestions of what the viewers want to watch (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuja and Aadhya close all the doors for Anupama’s return)

What are your thoughts on the same?

