MUST READ! Is Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola PREGNANT? The actor answers

MUMBAI : Gaurav Khanna is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

Ever since Gaurav has bagged the show, he has been impressing everyone with his presence.

Gaurav's character became an instant hit among the fans. Also, his popularity is rising with every passing day.

The actor is very much active on social media and keeps sharing all the latest updates of his personal and professional life on social media.

We all know that celebrities are constantly under scrutiny.

From linkups to marriage and pregnancy, such rumours spread like wildfire.

And now, Gaurav has a very hilarious way of dealing with one of the most common rumours that they might have come across being a married couple.

Gaurav created a reel with his wife Akanksha Chamola where he is seen addressing the pregnancy rumours of his wife and it is simply hilarious.

Take a look:

While Gaurav nailed it in the reel with his excellent timing, Akanksha's expressions too were apt and a lot of ladies would be able to relate to her.

Well, this puts all the rumours to rest that Gaurav and Akanksha are not expecting a baby at this moment.

