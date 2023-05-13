MUST READ! Is Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola PREGNANT? The actor answers

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are married for a very long time now and they have dealt with several rumours about expecting a baby.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 14:11
Gaurav

MUMBAI : Gaurav Khanna is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

Ever since Gaurav has bagged the show, he has been impressing everyone with his presence.

Gaurav's character became an instant hit among the fans. Also, his popularity is rising with every passing day. 

The actor is very much active on social media and keeps sharing all the latest updates of his personal and professional life on social media. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

We all know that celebrities are constantly under scrutiny. 

From linkups to marriage and pregnancy, such rumours spread like wildfire.

And now, Gaurav has a very hilarious way of dealing with one of the most common rumours that they might have come across being a married couple. 

Gaurav created a reel with his wife Akanksha Chamola where he is seen addressing the pregnancy rumours of his wife and it is simply hilarious. 

Take a look:

While Gaurav nailed it in the reel with his excellent timing, Akanksha's expressions too were apt and a lot of ladies would be able to relate to her. 

Well, this puts all the rumours to rest that Gaurav and Akanksha are not expecting a baby at this moment. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama

DES: Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are married for a very long time now and they have dealt with several rumours about expecting a baby.

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh Akanksha Chamola
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 14:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: What! Baalveer's life in danger
MUMBAI : 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Happy Family: Conditions Apply to Gullak; Celebrate International Family Day with these Binge-Worthy Web Series
MUMBAI :Family is where life begins and love never ends. The bond between family members is unbreakable, and it is the...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Rashi will have to make a tough choice
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Woah! Dollar and Riya enter the house as a married couple
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans ask,"Where is Anuj Kapadia?" as they miss his presence in Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts.With time, the makers have...
Funny! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Here’s how Manish Malhotra reacted why asked about the colour of bride’s outfit
MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today in Delhi. A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra landed...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra
Funny! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Here’s how Manish Malhotra reacted why asked about the colour of bride’s outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Where is Anuj Kapadia
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans ask,"Where is Anuj Kapadia?" as they miss his presence in Star Plus' Anupamaa
Pranali
WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Aan Tiwari
Exclusive! Aan Tiwari roped for Vajra Production’s next Kaal Purush
Ayaz Khan
Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Shraddha Arya
HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out