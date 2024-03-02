Must read: Anupamaa molly-cuddling SELFISH Toshu and Kinjal by feeding them hot food makes her look like a nanny and a cook; netizens call it 'RIDICULOUS'

Netizens have revolted about this and said that on one side Anupamaa talks about her children being bad and what a mother does to them, and on the other hand, she herself is going out of the way to feed hot food to Toshu and Kinjal.
Toshu and Kinjal

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Sudhanshu Pandey in the role of Vanraj Shah. The daily soap recently took a leap and now, the Shah family, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are living individual lives.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Major Twist! Beeji desires Anupama to marry Yashdeep leaving her past behind)

Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest.

Currently it is seen that Toshu and Kinjal have visited Anupama and while she had earlier decided that she will live independent life I she has given up on the responsibilities of the Shah family and the Kapadia house, Anupama will will be seen feeding thosu and Kinjal hot parathas and vegetable. Netizens have revolted about this and said that on one side Anupamaa talks about her children being bad and what a mother does so them, and on the other hand, she herself is going out of the way to feed hot food to Toshu and Kinjal.

Check out the comments below:

The way Anupamaa is molly cuddling her adult children is ridiculous, say netizens

Some feel that it is because blood is thicker than water

An ardent fan of the show takes the route of sarcasm

Fans feel that Anupama is being treated like a free nanny and a cook

Social media users feel that Anupama has been exploited and despite knowing everything she continues being alright with the ill treatment

What are your thoughts on the same?

What are your thoughts on the same?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

