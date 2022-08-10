Must Read! Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna says “Can’t a mature, understanding, calm man have an emotional outburst?”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has literally gained cult status on our Television screens where from the young to the old are eager to know how the story of the popular show is going to unfold and what twists it is going to take. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for a pretty long time and has gained a lot of experience for sure. The show Anupamaa has given him a lot of recognition. Other than his love story on screen, he is also known for his chemistry with his real life wife, Akansha Chamola, who is also an actress.

Gaurav who was looked up by many as an ideal husband who supports, and loves his wife has suddenly taken a different tangent where he is not ready to communicate with his wife anymore, let alone live with her under the same roof. There is a section of society that has been affected by this and are not appreciating the direction his character and the story has taken.

Giving his views to a new portal Gaurav said, “People have to understand that Anupamaa is a slice of life show. And though Anuj loves his wife, one needs to understand that people react differently in different situations. He is broken and emotionally in a bad state right now.”

Gaurav further said, “Can’t a mature, understanding, calm man have an emotional outburst?”

Speaking of his personal life and his equation with his real wife Ankansha, Gaurav said, “I am like any other normal human being. Just because I look calm, does not mean I don’t lose my cool sometimes. If I’m playing a game with my wife or a friend and if I lose, I will lose my cool because I am competitive.”

Gaurav went on to say, “There are disagreements in every household and I react to any situation like a regular person would. And I think that’s very normal.”

