MUST READ! Anupamaa tops the chart, while YRKKH takes the second position, and Banni Chow Home Delivery maintains its position in the top 5 while the reality shows re-enter the top 20 shows in the BARC Ratings

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week's reality shows are Superstar Singer 2, DID Lil' Masters and Dance Deewane Juniors join the list of Top 20 shows. 

Anupama is in the first position followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Banni Chow Home Delivery. Shockingly Yeh Hai Chahatein takes the sixth slot in the BARC Ratings. 

Have a look at the TRP ratings of last week :

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 2.7

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.1 

4. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.1 

 5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee Tv): 2. 0

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (StarPlus) : 1.9

7. Imlie (Star Plus):  1.9

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.9

9. Naagin 6 ( Colors Tv) : 1.7

10 Bhagyalakshmi (Zee Tv): 1.7

11. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB): 1.6

12. Superstar Singer 2 (Sony tv): 1.5

13. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv): 1.4

14.  Pandya Store ( Star Plus): 1.3

15. Udaariyaan (Colors tv): 1.3

16.  Parineetii (Colors tv): 1.3

17. DID Li'l Masters ( Zee Tv ): 1. 2

18. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

19. Swaran Ghar (Colors Tv): 1.0

20. Dance Deewane Junior (Colors Tv): 1.0 

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Zee Tv. Sony Television's top reality show with India's Got Talent.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video