Must Read: From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; on-screen deaths which left the audience completely devastated!

MUMBAI: Daily soaps engage the audience and are mass entertainers. As much as the characters engage us so much that sometimes people tend to discuss the shows and what happened in the particular episode over dinner or lunch, there are some plot twists which take the audience by storm.

Makers usually add twists to spice up the drama but then come certain situations where actors move out of shows and the character is shown to be dead.

Today we bring to you some on-screen deaths which left the audience dumbfound and traumatized.

Anupamaa

Recently, the news of Samar (Sagar Parekh) dying in the show had the loyal fans of Anupamaa in shock. They even went on to question the logic behind killing off one character for TRP.

Udaariyaan

The Colors show went in for a generation leap. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhry quit the show and soon made an entry into the ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Marking the end of their characters, the storyline showcased the car losing balance. Fateh and Tejo were badly injured and crawled towards each other followed by their last emotional conversation.

Imlie

Imlie on Star Plus was a massive hit. The audience loved the chemistry of Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer and as the show moved on, Sumbul’s chemistry with Fahmaan Khan hit another level of craze. The narrative ended with Aryan and Imlie having a baby girl out of wedlock. Malini planted a bomb out of revenge with Imlie in which she, Imlie and Aryan died.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’s leading characters from the second generation – Naira and Kartik were much sought after and their fan base is strong till date. The characters were enacted by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. It was a heartbreaking moment when Naira fell off a cliff and died leaving Kartik shattered.

