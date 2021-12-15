MUST READ! Anupamaa's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey saves a Baby Cobra

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey rescues a Baby Cobra from the sets of Anupamaa, he took to his Instagram to share this news with the fans. Check out what he had to say:

'I RESCUED A BABY COBRA FROM ONE OF THE MAKEUP ROOMS ON A SET IN FILM CITY AND DROPPED IT INTO ITS NATURAL HABITAT

FILMCITY IS TECHNICALLY A PART OF SANJAY GANDHI NATIONAL PARK... YOU ALWAYS GET TO SEE LEOPARDS N VARIOUS ANIMALS N REPTILES...

IT ALSO GOES ON TO SAY THAT WE CAN CO-EXIST BUT NOT TAKE AWAY THEIR SPACE IN SUCH A WAY THAT ANIMALS DON'T HAVE ANY PLACE LEFT TO GO .. WE MUST WORK TOWARDS KEEPING THE FORESTS ALIVE N PLANT MORE TREES SO WE CAN BE ONE WITH NATURE

LET US HELP MOTHER NATURE SO SHE CAN HELP OUR FUTURE TO BE A HEALTHY ONE FOR US AND OUR CHILDREN'

Check out the post

Currently in the show, Until now we have witnessed that Anuj has come out of danger and Anupamaa has taken the charge of recovering him completely staying at his place. Meanwhile, Anupamaa gets excited to express his love to Anuj but steps back when she sees Anuj talking to Malvika on a personal note. However, when Anuj calls her back, she refuses to answer. But surprisingly, Anuj gets to see Malvika in the newspaper and is all goggle-eyed. Anuj is shocked to know Malvika is in town and is all set to mark her entry into the business world. Anuj tries to contact Malvika and finally gets in touch with her. Anuj and Malvika are all set to come face to face at the huge business party. What twist will this Malvika bring forth is must wait and watch to see.

