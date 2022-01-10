MUST READ! Anupamaa's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey shares his views on working in Television Industry

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about his views on working in the television industry, check out what he had to share:

I have worked through the last two lockdowns and we had seen the worst period. The only industry that functioned throughout the pandemic and kept people entertained, save a lot of people in the pandemic as it helped them not feel lonely in such hard times. Even I suffered COVID, we continued shooting after that, we were in a bio-bubble far from the city we kept shooting. All through this span of one, one and a half years, I have realised this industry works hard, works round the clock.

This industry has entertained people since I was a child, I have had the maximum influence of shows like Buniyaad, Nukkad, Hum Log, Krishi Darshan, there was a show called Tamas by Govind Nihalani, Satyajit Ray presents, all these shows have been iconic and had an immense influence on me.

The industry has been entertaining people for such a long time, it has become a more organised industry in terms of its corporate structure. It is one of the largest industries, there is the highest number of employees in the working sector from actors till the spot boys, electricians, creatives and so on who are working round the clock 365 days.

Currently, in the show, Paritosh informs everyone that Anupamaa, Anuj and Malvika are fine, but Malvika has some issues and he is staying with them. Kavya creates a huge fuss about it and asks the family why Vanraj had to stay with them. Pakhi is also in tears because she couldn't wish her parents for New Year, but Paritosh, Kinjal and Samar try to cheer her up. Anupamaa asks Anuj and Vanraj if women are like punching bags, Vanraj tells her that it will continue till men change themselves. The next day, Anupamaa wakes up Malvika and asks her to come with her.

