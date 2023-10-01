Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-off controversies, the actress is often found entertaining and fun by the viewers. Recently, the politician-cum-actor, along with her father, was allegedly manhandled outside the Congress party office in New Delhi.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-off controversies, the actress is often found entertaining and fun by the viewers. Recently, the politician-cum-actor, along with her father, was allegedly manhandled outside the Congress party office in New Delhi. 

Reportedly, she visited there to congratulate the members of the parliament on the Women's Reservation Bill. However, she was denied an entry and allegedly some women misbehaved and man-handled her. The incident left the netizens shocked. Reacting to this incident, Archana shared her ordeal with Zoom.

Archana Gautam felt humiliated by the act and finally broke the silence on this matter. She said, "I had checked out from the airport and as I headed home, I first went to the Parliament to congratulate Didi (Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi) for the bill. I was with my father and my driver. As I reached the gatekeeper prevented me from going inside. I asked him why and he told me that you are prevented from entering. Out of nowhere, some women came rushing and I was not able to understand what happened."

Archana Gautam, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, said, "My father told me that they are going to fight so we must back out but these women started following me and pulled my hair, slapped me hurt my driver, and my father, who fainted. I could not understand what happened suddenly. Someone then told me to leave since more people were coming and as I wanted to leave nobody let me, I begged a passerby to help me."

"I don't know what was my mistake and what I had done", concluded the reality show actress. Upon asking whether anybody from the party helped her, Gautam said, "Didi doesn't know what happened and nobody called me. Did they not have feelings for me?"

The actress started her career with modelling and became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 16. Since then , she has been a part of various music videos and other projects.

