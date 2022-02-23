MUST READ: Archana Puran Singh’s househelp has become EXTREMELY POPULAR and a STAR in her village, here’s why…

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

(Also Read: AMAZING: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time when she went to a single screen theatre wearing a BURKH to watch her film Tezaab!)

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew. Archana Puran Singh loves recording some interesting behind the scenes from The Kapil Sharma Show.

She also keeps sharing sweet videos of her househelp Bhagyashree.

In a video recorded by Archana Puran Singh, Bhagyashree can be seen involved in a chore along with the former’s son Ayushmaan Sethi. While the former records the video, she tells the latter that she is being recorded. Post this, Bhagyashree talks about how she wasn’t aware about these videos that Archana has released on social media which have ultimately made her popular.

Further talking about the same, Bhagyashree shares that her mother informed her about these videos and told her that she has become a star in their village. Soon after this, Archana tells Bhagyashree that crores of people have watched her videos. Bhagyashree gets stunned after hearing this and says, “Oh my God”. She further questioned, “Aise logo ko bhi pasand karte hain?”

Archana asks what does she means by ‘Aise log’. Responding to this Bhagyashree says, “Golu molu (plump).” The former laughs and assures her that even she is like that.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that cute?

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Deepika Padukone’s special gesture for Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi will melt your heart)

CREDIT: TOI