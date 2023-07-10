Must-Read! Are Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon the next IT onscreen duo on TV? Here's why we think so

Balaji Telefilm's new show Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. 

And not just that Kushal and Shivangi might be the next IT onscreen couple, because their fan following, is going through the roof. Their off-screen banter especially their offscreen outings, have fans going gaga over them. 

Their screen presence is very magnetic and this kind of chemistry just is not seen this commonly in TV now. It is as electric as of Nakuul-Disha, Shivangi-Mohsin, Kushal Jennifer, and more.

Their recent outings the fact that so many fans tune into the show just for the two, and their storyline are a big tell in itself.

All you need to do is search their names into social media and you will find out, how important it is going to be. 

What do you think of Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

