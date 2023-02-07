MUST READ! From Aria Sakaria to Asmi Deo; child actors who are currently gaining recognition

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

In recent years, child actors have made a special space for themselves in the Indian television industry. Their role in the story can not be overlooked as they’re used as catalysts in post-time leap plots. These child stars have become the driving force of the show. 

Here are some of the child stars ruling the television screens recently - 

Shreyansh Kaurav - 

Shreyansh Kaurav is a rising child actor seen playing the role of Abhir  in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata 

2. Sheehan Kapahi - 

Sheehan has proved their acting capabilities in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

3. Hera Mishra 

Hera Mishra has been a fan favorite since her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

4. Aria Sakaria - 

Little Aria Sakaria in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is loved and praised. 

5.Aarohi M Kumawat- 

Arohi Kumawat has stolen hearts with her adorable role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Naagin 6.

6.Asmi Deo 

Asmi has been seen playing an amazing part of Choti Anu in the top show of Indian television, Anupamaa. 

These little stars have garnered a lot of fan following and these shows are better because of them.

