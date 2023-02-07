MUST READ! From Aria Sakaria to Asmi Deo; child actors who are currently gaining recognition

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

In recent years, child actors have made a special space for themselves in the Indian television industry. Their role in the story can not be overlooked as they’re used as catalysts in post-time leap plots. These child stars have become the driving force of the show.

Here are some of the child stars ruling the television screens recently -

Shreyansh Kaurav -

Shreyansh Kaurav is a rising child actor seen playing the role of Abhir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

2. Sheehan Kapahi -

Sheehan has proved their acting capabilities in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

3. Hera Mishra

Hera Mishra has been a fan favorite since her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

4. Aria Sakaria -

Little Aria Sakaria in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is loved and praised.

5.Aarohi M Kumawat-

Arohi Kumawat has stolen hearts with her adorable role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Naagin 6.

6.Asmi Deo

Asmi has been seen playing an amazing part of Choti Anu in the top show of Indian television, Anupamaa.

These little stars have garnered a lot of fan following and these shows are better because of them.

