MUST READ: From Aryan Singh Rathore, Vanraj Shah to Prithvi Malhotra - Checkout the characters that manage to STEAL THE LIMELIGHT on television shows!

MUMBAI: Daily soaps are thoroughly entertaining.

While it was the housewives who were earlier hooked on to watching these soaps, they have now become mass entertainers. They not only put out messages in the society and create awareness but they have also started bringing in certain X factors and plot twisters which manage to keep the viewers hooked.

While the ensemble cast make a cumulative effort in making the show a success, there are certain characters which manage to stand out of the lot. It is not only the way they are designed but the way the actors portray them.

So today, let us take a look at some of the characters which stand out in television shows.

Aryan Singh Rathore from Star Plus’ Imlie:

Fahmaan Khan is a talented and a versatile actor. After Gashmeer Mahajani’s exit from the plot, the audience thought that the storyline would die down, but Fahmaan has a unique charm as Aryan. His chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer stand out and his chocolate boy looks are a visual delight. As Aryan, his contribution to the love-hate and unsaid emotions towards Imlie are a delight.

Vanraj Shah from Star Plus’ Anupamaa:

Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj in the show. While people might think that Anupamaa is the highlight of the show, we feel that Vanraj absolutely stands out and steals the show with his on-screen personality. The perplexity that he brings on the table as Vanraj and how he struggles with his ego and male chauvinist approach is something not many can project as well as Sudhanshu.

Jasmine from Colors’ Udaariyaan:

Isha Malviya aces the role of Jasmine in Udaariyan. She manages to steal the limelight and how! She is a teenager but the way she projects the character of Jasmine how is a little older to her real age is commendable and the maturity that she brings on-screen is a visual delight.

Prithvi Malhotra from Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya:

Sanjay Gagnani entered the show as the antagonist and went on to become such a massive hit on the show. The audience did not want to watch the show without his presence. As Prithvi Malhotra, the Netizens tagged him as the #HeroVillain of the show.

Rishita from Star Plus’ Pandya Store:

Simran Budharup entered the show and her character as Rishita is a possessive one therefore she often comes across as someone in negative light. However, she is justified from her point of view. Not only that, she, as Rishita manages to grab the limelight despite many parallel leads, infact, seems like the TRP’s also work in her favour whenever the track and the plot revolves around Rishita.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!