Must read! Audience Verdict: Are leaps in relevision shows a shortcut to TRPs?

MUMBAI: Television shows have become a daily routine of the audience where some shows have really connected to them, while some are still struggling to make a place in their hearts.

For the shows that are struggling to make a place in the BARC list, the makers always decide to suddenly change the track by bringing in new characters and at times introducing leaps in the show.

A setting example for this would be Balaji Telefilms Yeh Hai Chahatein where at the beginning the show wasn’t doing that well but when the makers of the show brought in the new track of a leap in the show the show shot up in the TRP rating and it became the top 5 shows on television.

The recent one was Balika Vadhu 2 where the show took a sudden leap in order to gain more TRPs, and a similar pattern was seen for the show Nima Denzongpa, which has worked for the show, and now it comes in the top 20 shows in BARC ratings.

In the past, we have seen serials like Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya taking massive leaps, which have worked for the show pretty well and helped them to increase the TRPs.

The viewers of the show have spoken about this pattern of show makers where some have said that post the leap, at times the shows work, while for some it proves a failure.

Check out some of the views of the audiences.

Pratik Khanna : These days television shows are slow and at times it gets boring but when a leap is introduced and it is interesting it spices up the show and the audiences are driven to watch it.

Priya Saren : I love watching television shows as the audience can connect to the story but I don’t like leaps in shows as I feel it changes the whole narrative of the show and suddenly I disconnect with the story in no time.

Kareena Roshan : The leaps work for the show it makes the storyline interesting and people do get addicted to the show and it become interesting to see what happened in the character's life in the past 10 years of a leap.

Pooja Bajaj : It is a very good decision for television shows and the makers do the right thing until when you can carry forward the same story and characters. With a leap in the show, one gets to see a new storyline and new characters introduced and the viewers get more curiosity.

Sakina Khan : Leaps are at times interesting and sometimes now it depends on the storyline post the leap, some shows get interesting while some become more boring, and post the leap the show shut shops.

Well, there is no doubt that makers of the serials go all out and try and hold on to the show as much as they can.

