Must Read! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar pregnant?

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular and adorable couples in showbiz. Their love story has been giving fans major relationship goals.

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar when he was in Bigg Boss 14 house and fans were delighted to witness the same. Disha said yes and after his exit from the controversial house, the two decided to get hitched soonest. Their fans coined a term for them and started calling them Dishul. Now, they are painting the town red with their love story and beautiful pictures.

Recently, the couple was spotted by photographers in Mumbai. Happily they posed for photographers. Disha was dressed in an orange oversized shirt while Rahul was in his casual avatar. The glow on Disha's face left Dishul fans suspicious of her pregnancy. Taking to the comment section of the post, many of the fans questioned if Disha Parmar is pregnant or what! A comment read, "She is glowing is she pregnant?" Take a look at some of the comments below.

For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya had earlier spoken about having a baby and stated that it is completely Disha Parmar's call as it will change her life forever. First he joked that he wants a baby soonest and has been trying hard for it. Disha replied saying that they should wait. Later, he was quoted saying, "But on a serious note, it is her call. Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it." Well, just like fans, we are excited to hear about Baby Dishul's news soon.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

