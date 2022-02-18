Must Read! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar clarifies her pregnancy rumors

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story. Disha Parmar plays the character of Priya Ram Kapoor in the show.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were recently papped in Mumbai. While they posed before them. They looked super adorable together and there was a different glow on Disha's face. Moreover, she was dressed in an orange oversized shirt which led fans and paparazzi's feel that she is pregnant. Also, Disha took it to Instagram to clarify the doubt about the rumors take a look at the picture below.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last year on 16th July 2021. They both have been going strong till now and fans are expecting good news soon. Their chemistry is cherished by all. Disha rose to fame for playing the character of Pankhuri in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai other hand Rahul is a popular singer and emerged as the first runner-up in the Bigg Boss 14.

