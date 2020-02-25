Must Read: BB 13’s Shefali Jariwala REVEALS something about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's equation

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 13 of the reality show recently wrapped up. The show might have ended but the contestants continue to make headlines.

The latest report revolves around Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Well, one of the highlights of the show was Paras and Mahira’s bonding. Their friendship, at times, even made fans wondered if they were a couple; however, things got cleared after the show ended. Both Mahira and Paras have maintained being just good friends; in fact, the latter has even come up with his swayamwar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shefali Jariwala, who is famous for the song Kaanta Laga, too feels the two share friendship. In fact, she told media that she does not find any romantic link between them.

Do you agree with Shefali Jariwala?