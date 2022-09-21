Must Read! From being an auto-driver to being Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star, let’s take a look at ace comedian Raju Srivastava’s journey

58-year-old Raju Srivastava who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge took his last breath in AIIMS today after suffering heart attack

MUMBAI : Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. He was later admitted to AIIMS, Delhi where he was put on a life-support system. It was reported that his brain wasn't responding properly.

He was among the most successful stand-up comedians in India and while the nation mourns the loss, here's looking at some of the unknown facts about him.

Raju Srivastava's real name was Satyaprakash Srivastava. He was the son of a famous poet from Kanpur named Ramesh Chandra Srivastava. His father was known as Balai Kaka.

Reportedly, during his struggling days, Raju Srivastava used to drive an auto rickshaw to make meets end.

While Raju Srivastava achieved enormous fame with his Gajodhar Bhaiyaa act, not many know that he had a great passion for acting too.

He was a part of Salman Khan's film Maine Pyaar Kiya. In Shah Rukh Khan's film Baazigar, he essayed the role of Charlie's friend. He was also in Bombay To Goa. Its last appearance in films was in 2017. He appeared in Firangi. Raju Srivastava in Bigg Boss The comedian was a part of Bigg Boss 3. He stayed inside the controversial house for almost 2 months and kept everyone entertained with his comedy.

 

