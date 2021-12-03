Must read: Being my first TV break, Kumkum Bhagya has given me a plethora of experiences that are shaping me as an actor: Kushagra Nautiyal aka Siddharth

MUMBAI: Actor Kushagra Nautiyal, who is gaining immense popularity with his character portrayal as Siddharth in TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, considers himself fortunate to be part of the show. He plays the husband of Rhea aka Pooja Baneejee.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kushagra who spoke about gaining limelight on being part of Kumkum Bhagya, his equations with his co-stars, working with Balaji and more.

How did Kumkum Bhagya come your way?

Before Kumkum Bhagya I was a musician, singer, model, music producer, video editor and cinematographer. I was very keen to venture into acting as I did a lot of music videos as lead plus many print advertisements. I started auditioning post COVID and in early 2021 I started auditioning for TV. It was an audition that led me reach Kumkum Bhagya. Everything happened within 2-3 days and that's how my journey with Kumkum began. Being my first break, Kumkum has given me a plethora of experiences that are shaping me as an actor and person as well. Really loving the life that I have on set as well as off set.

On playing the role of Siddharth what kind of response are you getting from the fans and masses?

Siddharth Kohli is a gentleman and a successful businessman who balances work-life & personal life and always tries to keep everyone happy. I've got immense love from the audience since the day I joined. Kumkum Bhagya being one of the best shows on screen, has a loyal audience and fans from all over the country and beyond have always showered me with pure love & appreciation since the day I joined this show. I feel honoured to receive such amazing feedback in my inbox and posts every day. The response has been positive & that fuels my motivation to perform better every day.

How has been the shooting experience with the entire team?

Everybody from the cast to the production team, from the creatives to the spot, all have treated me like a family. This being my first show, I have always felt at home when I am on the set or the vanity. Everybody from the team including Shabir sir, Sriti ma'am, Krishna, Mughda, Pooja, Khyati ma'am, Rushad sir, are such great actors & I learn new things every day when I am around them. The experience has been super amazing & enriching.

How is it working for Balaji Telefilms?

Working with Balaji was like a dream come true, because every actor dreams of working with this production house, and I consider myself blessed. I auditioned for the spot & that's how I got the role. I have immense gratitude for Balaji and I owe it all to them.

How much limelight are you enjoying being part of Kumkum Bhagya?

Well people have started recognising me a little which really feels great. I recently went to Delhi for my sister's wedding and I saw a lot of people coming for selfies, which really made me feel the change in my life, as I leave people with a big smile on their faces. The role is crucial as Sidharth Kohli recently ventured into a month's leap and I got a major transformation in the role itself. The limelight is great, and I am thoroughly enjoying and looking forward to the future. My Instagram account is blessed with fan's love as I see fan edits & positive comments every day.