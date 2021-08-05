MUST READ! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s ‘Vibhuti’ Aasif Sheikh has THIS to say about Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem’s ‘real-life husband’

MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The hilarious episodes leave the audience in splits.

The comedy TV series gave viewers some memorable characters to remember. Saumya Tandon aka Anita and Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti are among such amazing characters. Also popular as Gori Mem, Saumya’s chemistry with Aasif was loved by fans and still is in everyone’s heart. Unfortunately, Saumya left the show last year leaving everyone in shock. However, the bond between the two is still intact.

Recently, the actress shared a picture with her ‘real-life’ husband. The lovely throwback picture saw comments coming from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actors including Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh Bhan (Malkhan), Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) and Sandeep Anand (Chuttan).

However, among all, Aasif Sheikh’s comment grabbed all the limelight as he wrote, “You two look good together.” As of now, his comment has been liked by 523 people with 40 replies.

Meanwhile, during the initial lockdown phase, Saumya Tandon had spoken about the salary cuts, budget cuts suffered by people. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “My heart goes out to a lot of people, who have lost jobs, have had salary cuts and are left with very few savings. It has been very tough for them. Thankfully, I’m not in that situation, I work because I want to. But, there are a lot of people who’re in that situation. It’s so heartbreaking to see them suffer.”

