Must read! Bharti Singh opens up about how her remunerations were affected after the Covid-19

MUMBAI: Besides comedy shows and hosting, Bharti Singh’s focus lately has been her YouTube channel, and she’s enjoying working for herself. However, that’s not the only reason for her inclination towards her channel, as the comedian-host tells us that post Covid-19, budgets of the shows have suffered and in turn affected her remunerations.

Also read -Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain

“Ever since the pandemic hit us, budgets of the shows have really been affected. And that has happened in all the industries. But, no artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho ho payega,” says Singh, adding that she won’t mind if it’s just a day’s work.

“But if you ask me to give 26 days in a month to a show, and I am not even being paid well for it, I would prefer to take a step back because main bhi apne bacche ko 12 hours ghar par chhod kar aaungi, so I need to be paid for my work,” she asserts.

Talking about her work ethics and how she has never been the on with tantrums, Singh says when she comes on board for a project, she does it with full honesty, without complaining about anything.

“I don’t say things like, ‘Main 1 lac leti thi, par ab 50 hazaar le rahi hu toh 6 ki jagah 3 jokes hi maarungi. Once I go on the stage, I don’t even remember for how long I’ve been asked to perform or how much I’ve been paid. Live shows mein mujhe rokna padta hai because I’m not someone who follows the script. So, I never ever complain about overtime also,” she mentions, pointing at artistes who sometimes fight when asked to work for a couple of hours extra than the decided slot.

“I never do such things. I understand that everyone wants to leave the set and go home as soon as possible, but if there is a delay, there must be some genuine issue,” she says.

And that’s primarily the reason, Singh is happy creating content for Youtube where she posts video logs about her day’s activities, videos of her son Laksh and behind-the-scene moments from her shows.

Also read - OMG! Bharti Singh lashes out at trolls after being slammed for resuming her work within 12 days of delivery

“My channel allows me to spend enough time with my child. As Golaa is growing up, I want to enjoy these moments with him. Ye waqt nikal gaya toh mujhe milega nahi. I love television because I am a product of it, and I will definitely do a nice project that comes my way. But at the moment, my focus is YouTube and I am planning to create several other channels for different type of content,” she wraps up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times





