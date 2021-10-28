Must Read! Big Picture and India’s Best Dancer enter the top shows on TRP charts; Bigg Boss 15 sees a drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Hai Chahatein; Star Plus and Sony Tv continue to rule fiction and non-fiction

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Ranveer Singh’s Big Picture makes it to the Top 20 shows in BARC rating whereas Bigg Boss sees a drop in the ratings.

Sony Tv’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer in its first week makes it to the Top 10 shows in the first week itself.

Once again Anupama tops followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Udaariyaan, Imlie, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week :

1 Anupama ( Star Plus) : 3.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 3.4

3. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.7

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.6

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.

8. India’s Best Dancer Season 2 ( Sony Tv) : 1.9

9. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.9

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.9

11. Sasural Simar Ka 2 ( Colors) : 1.8

12. BhagyaLaxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

13. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

14. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

15. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.6

16. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.4

17. The Big Picture ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Bigg Boss 15 ( Colors) : 1.3

19.The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv ) : 1.3

20. Meet (Zee Tv) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

