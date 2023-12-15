Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the most loved couples of Television. The duo met on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss and have been together since. They have made no qualms about their relationship. Recently however there were reports that the duo might be breaking up. 

Also Read- Must read! Eijaz Khan opens up on the growing-up years of his life

Eijaz and Pavitra are still living together and yet there have been rumors that the couple might be heading for a breakup. A source close to the development has now said, “Both are trying to stabilize the boat in choppy waters but haven’t succeeded, at least till now.”

Eija’z latest Insta story might prove that the couple are nowhere near a breakup as he shared a picture with his lady love and captioned it, “#inspiration” check out his story here;

The rumors of the couple’s breakup might have started because the duo have not posted pictures with each other for a while. During an interview with a news portal, Eijaz spoke about his marriage plans saying, “Of course, it is on the card. Where is the time? Gathering the whole family from all over the world, taking time for them and us. I want it to be if not such a grand affair but I want it to be a celebration.”

Khan further added, “She (Pavitraa) says what’s the point we never gonna get time, let’s just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon.”

Also Read-MUST READ: Eijaz Khan reveals if he regrets admitting about CHEATING on public domain!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi

Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey Kkavyanjali Bhram Bigg Boss Salman Khan Daayan TV shows TellyChakkar
